type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTracey Boakye drops new heartwarming photos with her hubby
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye drops new heartwarming photos with her hubby

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye drops new heartwarming photos with her hubby
- Advertisement -

Actress, Tracey Boakye and her hubby, Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah has thrown light on the with a set of new charming photos.

The actress and TV producer who got married two months ago has confessed that she is a hedonist despite the “hard girl” life she portrays on the internet.

READ ALSO: Diamond Appiah buys an iPhone 14 shortly after Tracey Boakye showed off her new phones

In these new photos that were taken in a very serene environment, Tracey Boakye can be seen resting her head on her hubby’s chest.

The caption she attached to the photos also revealed how her hubby has now become her peace of mind.

She wrote;

Me tirimu y3 me d3 ooo ???? @frank_badu_ntiamoah . Peace of mind

Tracey Boakye shows off her newly acquired iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

East Legon landlady Tracey Boaye has once again got netizens talking after becoming one of the few Ghanaians to get hold of the newly released iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The actress and movie producer who brags about being rich took to her social media handle to show off her new handsets. READ MORE HERE

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, September 22, 2022
    Accra
    broken clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    83 %
    2.2mph
    75 %
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    80 °
    Sat
    80 °
    Sun
    81 °
    Mon
    81 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News