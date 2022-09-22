- Advertisement -

Actress, Tracey Boakye and her hubby, Mr Frank Badu Ntiamoah has thrown light on the with a set of new charming photos.

The actress and TV producer who got married two months ago has confessed that she is a hedonist despite the “hard girl” life she portrays on the internet.

In these new photos that were taken in a very serene environment, Tracey Boakye can be seen resting her head on her hubby’s chest.

The caption she attached to the photos also revealed how her hubby has now become her peace of mind.

She wrote;

“Me tirimu y3 me d3 ooo ???? @frank_badu_ntiamoah . Peace of mind“

