“It’s not me” – Tracey Boakye’s fan clarifies herself after Mzbel attacked her over MAMA TRACEY B & another ghost blog

Known for her controversial traits, Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, popular as Mzbel in a post sighted on Instagram, has attacked an innocent lady on her official page.

Mzbel claims the lady who uses the handle @sexynurse_jummy is the face behind the two most controversial ghost blogs in Ghana, @themeganthelion and @Mama Tracey B.

The former Goddess Of Ghana Music in the post shared online posted a photo grid of the lady who happens to be an active member of the Lovers of Tracey Boakye group and lambasted her.

Mzbel quizzed why the lady chooses to hide behind the ghost accounts to constantly insult her and ‘children’ while she can use the same time and energy to do something efficacious?.

In a swift reply, the lady who has been accused wrongly by Mzbel clarified herself under the seemingly attacking post that has garnered reactions.

According to @sexynurse_jummy, she is not the one behind those ghost pages (@themeganthelion and @Mama Tracey B). Yes, she is a fan of the well to do actress Tracey Boakye but, that doesn’t mean she operates the accounts.

The lady expressed dismay over Mzbel posting her picture to tarnish her image to the public while she is innocent of the allegations against her.

Below are the Ghost Blogs that the lady has been mistaken to be the face behind;

