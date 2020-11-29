You’re like a father to me, I’m sorry -Tracey Boakye finally apologizes to Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

At long last, the battle has ended; Tracey and Kennedy Agyapong are no more gonna fight!. This is a piece of great news.

In the latest post on social media, Tracey Boakye has rendered a sincere apology to the maverick politician, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong over the insults she hurled on him amid their ‘beef’.

As we already know, the fight between actress/movie producer Tracey Boakye and Assin Central’s MP, Hon. Ken Agyapong became an area of focus in Ghana. Everybody wanted to know the latest.

Kennedy Agyapong on Net 2 TV waded into the infamous Tracey-Mzbel Papa No saga, another hot cake controversy that gained mass attention.

Some time ago on Net 2 TV, Kennedy Agypong leveled some wild allegations on the second Kumawood richest actress, Tracey Boakye; this is the Genesis of their fight.

It got more fierce when again the politician speaking at a recent NPP rally referred to the Papa No saga mentioning Tracey Boakye’s name.

Addressing crammed NPP supporters, Ken Agyapong indicated that Mahama was the ‘Papa No’ Tracey and Mzbel was fighting over.

He further claimed that John Mahama bought a $450,000 mansion for Tracey Boakye, adding that the ex-president has also been flying ladies to Dubai every weekend to chill, and Tracey is one of the ladies.

He then said the ex-president has been sponsoring the actress. In a swift response, Tracey in several live videos insulted Ken. Some of the words used were very harsh to the last grade.

As matters seemed impossible to solve, Ken Agyapong, in a special appearance at Asaase Radio, revealed that he was only joking when he made references to Mahama and Boakye on the campaign platform.

Well, after sighting the full interview of the Member of Parliament, Tracey has expressed her regret over the insults she rained on him, therefore, apologizing to him.

Taking to social media she wrote; “JOKING??? Really??? Ok, Hon Kennedy Agyapong, I beg you not to joke with such issues again, especially during an election period, No Politician has bought any house nor cars for me, My Man is not a politician. I AM ALSO SORRY FOR THE HARSH AND DISRESPECTFUL WORDS I USED FOR YOU, you’re like a father to me, and I’m your daughter. SO SORRY, and please such jokes are too expensive. THANK YOU ?”.

The actress and movie producer’s apology comes after the Assin Central MP recently revealed that some comments he made about her were jokes.