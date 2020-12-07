Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has finally cast her vote in the ongoing presidential and Parliamentary elections.

The actress who is a strong sympatizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) went to her polling station to cast her votes this morning.

She took to her social media handle to announce that she has voted for her preffered presidential candidate.

She shared: “Voted ? peacefully ? #elections2020”

Tracey Boakye is rumoured to be the side chic of the NDC presidential candidate John Dramani Mahama.

Recently, an audio surfaced on social media where Tracey Boakye and Mzbel where having a conversation about the former President and the NDC flagbearer.