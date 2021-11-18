Tracey Boakye finally opens up on her relationship with Dr. Kwaku Oteng – Video

- Advertisement -

Kumawood actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has finally opened up on her relationship with Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

This detailed account about her assumed romantic affair with Dr. Kwaku Oteng follows the wild accusations that she snatched the business magnate from Akua GMB.

According to Tracey Boakye, she has never slept with Dr. Kwaku Oteng neither does she has any child with him.

Speaking on her own Youtube channel to address the distressing speculations, she also expressed her regret for attacking her critics who accused her of sleeping with Dr. Kwaku Oteng.

For the umpteenth time, Tracey Boakye has reiterated that she has no affair with Dr Kwaku Oteng stressing that Nana Akua Nhyira‘s biological father is known although he’s not the social media type.

Tracey Boakye who has really suffered at the hands of trolls advised her critics to find something better to do with their lives because their insults on her are needless.

Dr Kwaku Oteng has been dragged into this controversy after rumors went viral that he fathered Tracey Boakye’s daughter.

He happens to be one of the ‘powerful’ people, together with former president John Mahama, who has been tagged with Tracey Boakye.

