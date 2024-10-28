Tracey Boakye finally reacts to divorce rumours; The full truth now out

Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has addressed widespread rumours that her marriage to Frank Badu Ntiamoah is on the rocks.

Speculation began after fans noticed she had removed her husband’s surname, “Badu Ntiamoah,” and the title “Mrs.” from her Instagram handle, sparking assumptions of a potential split.

However, Tracey has refuted the claims, reassuring fans that she and her husband are still together.

Tracey Boakye

Initially, Tracey Boakye was identified on Instagram with the handle name Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah.

But now, she has taken of both the Mrs and Badu Ntiamoah which has forced many social media users to assume there’s trouble in paradise and a fire on the mountain.

Reacting to the story, Tracey Boakye insists she’s still together with her hubby.

According to Tracey, she and her hubby are even preparing to celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary.

Tracey Boakye

