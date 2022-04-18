type here...
Tracey Boakye flaunts her biological mother for the first time on social media – Photos

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tracey Boakye has brought social media to a gridlock after she flaunted her biological mother on social media for the first time.

Tracey, though very popular in Ghana, no one knows about the woman who gave birth to her.

Tracey Boakye, we know, on social media specifically, on Instagram, is fond of sharing only photos of herself and her 2 kids (Kwaku Danso Yahaya and Lucille Nana Akua Nhyira).

She keeps anything relating to her mother, father or external family away from the public but, this time she has given a ‘small’ feel to that.

In a picture posted on her social media pages, the ‘Baby Mama’ movie producer is seen together in a pose with her beautiful mother, to whom she shares a striking resemblance and a white girl.

Sharing the stunning photo, she wrote, “Mum and her girls. Meet the beautiful woman who carried me in her womb for 9 months and my beautiful sis”. 

Some of her fans, followers and celebrity friends on Instagram after she shared the photo of herself and young looking mother couldn’t hide their amazement as they dropped love emojis in the comments section in reaction to the photo.

    Source:GHPAGE

