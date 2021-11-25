type here...
Tracey Boakye flaunts her tear rubber SUV - Video
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye flaunts her tear rubber SUV – Video

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye
Kumawood actress and film producer, Tracey Boakye, has added another expensive car to her already existing fleet of luxury automobiles.

In a video that has been sighted by GHpage on her Instagram timeline, Tracey was inspecting her new big girl purchase.

From the video, it can be deduced that the car is brand new and not European or American used just like what our stars have been driving.

Although, she didn’t give us the pleasure to have the full view of the car but judging from the interior one can tell that the automobile is an SUV.

She captioned the video as; Inspection ? … #theirmadam?

Watch the video below to know more…

Tracey Boakye is very rich and there’s no doubt about that. Recently, she was on a world tour and flooded her social media pages with pictures from her vacation.

The mother of two flew from Ghana to Dubai and then to the Maldives and finally returned back home after a week’s vacation.

Source:GHpage

