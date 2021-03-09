VIDEO: Reaction of Dr Likee’s son Kyekyeku as Tracey Boakye dash him GHS10,000

- Advertisement -

Kyekyeku has become a household name in Ghana following Dr Likee’s collaborative skits which mostly have the young actor featured.

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye decided to surprise the young actor last monday by gifting him a cash of $2000 which is equivalent to over GHS10,000.

According to the young talented actor who came to Accra over the weekend for some TV interviews, he got a call that the actress she admires so much has invited him to her house.

To his amazement, Tracey gave him $2000 cash in hand as she counted the money in his present and handed it to him.

