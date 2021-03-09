type here...
GhPage News VIDEO: Reaction of Dr Likee's son Kyekyeku as Tracey Boakye dash him...
News

VIDEO: Reaction of Dr Likee’s son Kyekyeku as Tracey Boakye dash him GHS10,000

By Nazir Hamzah
KYEKYEKU
- Advertisement -

Kyekyeku has become a household name in Ghana following Dr Likee’s collaborative skits which mostly have the young actor featured.

Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye decided to surprise the young actor last monday by gifting him a cash of $2000 which is equivalent to over GHS10,000.

According to the young talented actor who came to Accra over the weekend for some TV interviews, he got a call that the actress she admires so much has invited him to her house.

To his amazement, Tracey gave him $2000 cash in hand as she counted the money in his present and handed it to him.

CHECK VIDEO OF HIS REACTION:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Source:GHPAGE.COM

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, March 9, 2021
Accra
few clouds
91.4 ° F
91.4 °
91.4 °
55 %
4.5mph
20 %
Tue
89 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News