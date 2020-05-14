- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm.

Tracey Boakye who has managed to hide her pregnancy for the past 9 months finally shared the news a few moments ago on her Instagram page.

According to the actress, the new addition to the family is a girl bringing perfect closure to Tracey Boakye’s small nuclear family.

Tracey Boakye shared a photo of her baby bump with her first son standing by her to make the Announcement.

She wrote: Thank you ? Lord. My second Angel is in! ? ITS A GIRL!

Quickly, celebrities took to her comment section to congratulate her. Among the stars spotted congratulating her includes Fella Makafui, Sister Afia, Bismark The Joke, Emelia Brobbey, etc.

Other fans like Mavis Rabbane wrote: Waooooo congratulations dear you are bless????

Edem wrote: Congratulations Mummy???God bless you abundantly.

Congratulations from the entire Ghpage to His Only Chick, Tracey Boakye. Bless you.