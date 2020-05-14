LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Entertainment Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

By RASHAD
0
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm.

Tracey Boakye who has managed to hide her pregnancy for the past 9 months finally shared the news a few moments ago on her Instagram page.

According to the actress, the new addition to the family is a girl bringing perfect closure to Tracey Boakye’s small nuclear family.

Tracey Boakye shared a photo of her baby bump with her first son standing by her to make the Announcement.

She wrote: Thank you ? Lord. My second Angel is in! ? ITS A GIRL!

Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye

Quickly, celebrities took to her comment section to congratulate her. Among the stars spotted congratulating her includes Fella Makafui, Sister Afia, Bismark The Joke, Emelia Brobbey, etc.

Other fans like Mavis Rabbane wrote: Waooooo congratulations dear you are bless????

Edem wrote: Congratulations Mummy???God bless you abundantly.

Congratulations from the entire Ghpage to His Only Chick, Tracey Boakye. Bless you.

Previous articleRev. Obofour is my ‘spiritual blogger’ – Fameye eulogizes him

