Kumawood actress Tracey Boakye leaves no stone unturned in her fight with the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

In a new video, the actress and producer responded to the politician’s allegations with heavy insults.

Tracey Boakye, who didn’t mince words, used unprintable words on Kennedy Agyapong, describing him as an old fool.

According to the actress, she has lost all respect she had for Kennedy Agyapong and is ready to get into the gutter with him.

She described the controversial politician as a ‘senseless 60-year-old man with artificial teeth’.

Watch the video below;

Tracey launched this attack on the maverick politician after allegations that former President John Mahama bought a $450,000 house for her.

Tracey, who claimed she had had enough of Kennedy Agyapong’s lies, denied the allegations and insulted him.

However, Kennedy Agyapong, in reacting to Tracey’s insults, revealed that he has conducted an investigation into her background and will expose her at the right time.

According to Kennedy, Tracey Boakye is a low standard and further hurled insults at her.