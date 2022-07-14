- Advertisement -

Actress Tracey Boakye according to an unconfirmed report we are picking up is planning to get married on 28th July 2022.

According to what we gathered, plans for the marriage have been ongoing for some time now but they have decided to keep it a secret until now.

People who have already heard about the supposed marriage have disclosed that they can’t wait to see what Tracey’s marriage would look like judging from how she is always bragging about having money.

Some people are also eager to know who the mystery man is going to be since netizens and her fans are still looking for the father of her daughter.

Though the news of her supposed wedding hasn’t been confirmed by the actress and movie producer, people are already happy for her and have started congratulating her.

Tracey Boakye prior to the 2020 Elections was always in the news following her now ‘Papa No’ comment which was tagged to former President John Mahama.

Some NDC sympathisers were of the view that the actions of Tracey Boakye even led to the defeat of the party during the elections.