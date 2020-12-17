Tracey Boakye joins Mona Gucci fight with Afia Schwarzenegger

- Advertisement -

Actress and filmmaker Tracey Boakye has joined the ongoing fight between controversial Afia Schwarzenegger and Kantanka TV presenter Gucci Mona.

According to Tracey Boakye, she is wondering how people who were not there during your hustling days would surface from nowhere and now trying to find out about one’s source of income.

This comes after Afia Schwar shared a post of when Mona Gucci has contacted a blogger, Abrewa ba Konkonsani to investigate Afia Schwar if she has truly built a house.

She wrote on her Instagram story, ‘Chaaiii when people didn’t see your hustle but want to investigate your success, @Tracey Boakye please sis enjoy your sweat’

The fight between Afia Schwarzenegger and Mona Gucci is getting interesting by the day.