type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentTracey Boakye lines up her fleet of expensive cars as she flaunts...
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye lines up her fleet of expensive cars as she flaunts it in the latest video

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tracey Boakye
- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye has done it again. She has caused social media mayhem with her latest video shared on her official Instagram page.

It’s usual for the actress and East Legon landlady to flaunt her properties on the internet and brag about it.

Tracey Boakye takes pride in making her fans know her achievements and the height she has attained in life so far as a means to motivate lovers and spite her detractors.

In the latest video, the actress and movie producer gave a view of her fleet of cars while in the house and enjoying the Eid holiday with her daughter Nhyira.

Watch the video below;

    Source:GHPAGE

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, July 11, 2022
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    76.4 ° F
    76.4 °
    76.4 °
    81 %
    3.2mph
    86 %
    Mon
    77 °
    Tue
    79 °
    Wed
    78 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    79 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News