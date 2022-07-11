Tracey Boakye lines up her fleet of expensive cars as she flaunts it in the latest video

- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye has done it again. She has caused social media mayhem with her latest video shared on her official Instagram page.

It’s usual for the actress and East Legon landlady to flaunt her properties on the internet and brag about it.

Tracey Boakye takes pride in making her fans know her achievements and the height she has attained in life so far as a means to motivate lovers and spite her detractors.

In the latest video, the actress and movie producer gave a view of her fleet of cars while in the house and enjoying the Eid holiday with her daughter Nhyira.

Watch the video below;