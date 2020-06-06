Tracey Boakye’s newborn baby lands an ambassadorial deal?

The current most joyful mother in town, Tracey Boakye, the popular actress and movie producer can best share her joy to all especially Ghanaians on social media.

She’s once again teased her fans and followers on social media with another beautiful video of her adorable and cute newborn baby girl.

The proud mother of two took to her Instagram story to share a beautiful video of her daughter lying down while rocking a nice designer Gucci attire from head to toe.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:

The video shared has since gone viral. Netizens have reacted to the video. Many are asking whether Nana Akua Nhyira, Tracey’s daughter has landed a deal with Gucci?

The baby, clad in an all Gucci outfit has raised concerned on social media. Well, it wouldn’t be so surprising to hear or see Tracey’s baby hopping on a juicy deal with Gucci or any other brand considering the respect and influence she carries in the country.

The popular Kumawood actress welcomed her second child(daughter), on May 14, 2020.