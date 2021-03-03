type here...
GhPage Entertainment Tracey Boakye puts her East Legon mansion up for rent
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye puts her East Legon mansion up for rent

Diamond Appiah claims she needs the money to pay for her overdue rent at her rented house at spintex

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Tracey Boakye mansion
Tracey Boakye mansion
- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye has put her much talked about East Legon mansion up for rent and this has got her lovers and haters all reacting.

Rumour mongers claimed that the Kumawood actress had been sacked from the house after a video showed her in a new apartment.

In a quick rebuttal, Tracey has posted a picture of her mansion on her Instagram page and claims to have put it up for rent.

”My beautiful East Legon house is available for rent, very hot cake, so kindly dm me now for any info. Or kindly call my agent on 054 649 0033 … your sexy landlady will be at your service. Thank you ???,” her post was captioned.

her post was captioned.SEE POST BELOW:

However, singer Diamond Appiah has alleged that Tracey put the house up for rent to raise money to pay for her overdue rent at her rented Spintex house.

On the other hand, Afia Schwarzenegger also took the opportunity to subtly shade her nemesis Mzbel.

She took to the comment section to say that an ex-friend, presumably Mzbel, was looking for a place to rent.

Meanwhile, Tracey has been laying low for a while now and her name has been off the trending lists on social media.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Accra
clear sky
87.8 ° F
87.8 °
87.8 °
70 %
4.2mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News