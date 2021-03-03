Tracey Boakye puts her East Legon mansion up for rent

- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye has put her much talked about East Legon mansion up for rent and this has got her lovers and haters all reacting.

Rumour mongers claimed that the Kumawood actress had been sacked from the house after a video showed her in a new apartment.

In a quick rebuttal, Tracey has posted a picture of her mansion on her Instagram page and claims to have put it up for rent.

”My beautiful East Legon house is available for rent, very hot cake, so kindly dm me now for any info. Or kindly call my agent on 054 649 0033 … your sexy landlady will be at your service. Thank you ???,” her post was captioned.

SEE POST BELOW:

However, singer Diamond Appiah has alleged that Tracey put the house up for rent to raise money to pay for her overdue rent at her rented Spintex house.

On the other hand, Afia Schwarzenegger also took the opportunity to subtly shade her nemesis Mzbel.

She took to the comment section to say that an ex-friend, presumably Mzbel, was looking for a place to rent.

Meanwhile, Tracey has been laying low for a while now and her name has been off the trending lists on social media.