Entertainment

Tracey Boakye reaches out to Moesha Boduong with words of encouragement

By Kweku Derrick
Actress Tracey Boakye has sent out a word of encouragement to her embattled colleague and repented Slay Queen, Moesha Bodoung who has incited pitty from Ghanaians in the past few days.

The action of the CEO of Shakira Movie Productions comes on the heels of reports that Moesha Boduong attempted to take her life by jumping off a building Monday evening.

Videos that went viral on social media gave a sorry account of the once most popular, flamboyant and extravagant socialite in Ghana in a never-seen-before deplorable state.

Obviously saddened by what she had seen, Tracey Boakye took to Instagram a photo of her and Moesha where she entreated the latter to remain strong.

“I Love you Moesha Bodoung, we are serving living God,” she captioned the snap.

Tracey Boakye is alleged to be in the league of Moesha Buduong, among other Ghanaian female celebrities, who have a penchant for sleeping with rich and married men for money and properties.

She is widely known to be the side chic of former President John Dramani Mahama. We know this based on the information given out by the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong.

It’s on the back of these same amorous acts with older men that have led to the predicaments of Moesha Buduong, who is purported to be battling spiritual forces.

Reports suggest she had an affair with an unnamed Nigerian business tycoon (who is not human) and, through that, exchanged her soul for death.

Source:GHPage

