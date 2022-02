- Advertisement -

Actress, entrepreneurs and movie producer Tracey Boakye has dropped a reaction after a ghost blogger unveiled her properties to the public.

Commenting on the blogger’s social post, the mother of two enunciated that the information spilled is ‘false’.

I’m a brief reaction to the claims that she owns multiple businesses abroad, Tracey didn’t deny or maintain however she intimated that the lies spewed by the ghost blog won’t affect the blessings of God in her life.