The beef between best friends turned enemies Diamond Appiah and Naana Brown has taken a different turn and it has given rise to some serious expose.

In an earlier report, Naana Brown had accused Diamond Appiah of backstabbing Afia Schwarzenegger by gossiping behind her to other people.

According to Naana, Diamond Appiah is a snitch and easily disrespects people.

A series of audio and leaked voice notes about how Diamond Appiah is bashing Tracey Boakye has gone viral.

The leaked audio shows how Diamond Appiah is and how ill she speaks of people behind their backs.

Diamond Appiah had claimed in the audio that Tracey Boakye’s disrespect towards her is the reason she refused to honour her invitation to her baby’s christening.

The audio which was leaked by social media influencer Naana Brown also revealed how Diamond Appiah spoke against Afia Schwarzenegger.

Tracey Boakye has reacted to the audio leak. Reacting to that, Tracey shared photos from her outdooring with a prayerful caption.

She wrote; ‘Happy New Month Abusuafuo ??, May the Almighty God protect us and answer all our secret prayers in this new month ??????. Amen ??‘.

Meanwhile, Tracey Boakye and Afia Schwarzenegger are still acting as friends commenting on each other’s posts, shaming Diamond Appiah.

