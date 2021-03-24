- Advertisement -

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has taken to social media to flaunt some dollars to her fans and naysayers after she rented out her controversial East Legon mansion.

The East Legon mansion of Tracey Boakye has been in contention for a very long time with some people claiming the house was rented during her fight with Mzbel during the ‘papa no’ days.

Recently, she moved out of the house to her new house located at Ashaley Botwe which according to some people is bigger than her East Legon house.

But netizens were of the view that she has been kicked out of her house for either not been able to pay the rent or her rent has expired.

Sharing a video on her Instagram page, the mother of two laughed hysterically as she flaunted the big bundle of $100 notes and stated that this was payment for the East Legon many said was not for her.

Tracey Boakye also asked the man, who appears to be the agent who brokered the deal if the people who had moved into the house only paid one year advance.

From all indications the new owners have moved into the controversial East Legon Mansion.