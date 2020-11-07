Actress Tracey Boakye has responded to a prophecy about her having only eight weeks to live if she fails to apologise to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

Tracey Boakye in a new video stated that she is not perturbed or frightened by these ‘so-called’ prophecies.

According to the movie producer, she has stopped attending church due to such false prophecies.

Tracey further stated that she is not interested in any prophecy, adding that she is not scared to lose her life.

She added that she will not apologise to the member of parliament and that the God she serves will vindicate her.

“I don’t believe in anything so I don’t go to church. I am not frightened by such prophecies. Any prophetess who has received a prophecy about me from God should keep it to herself.

I am not interested and I will not apologise to anybody because I serve a living God”, Tracey Boakye stated.

Watch the video below;

This comes after a prophetess identified as Maa Konadu revealed that Tracey Boakye has only eight weeks to live if she fails to apologise to the member of parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

According to the prophetess, God revealed to her that Tracey Boakye must apologise for disrespecting Kennedy Agyapong else she will lose her life.

The prophetess claims she has prayed to avert the prophecy but Tracey Boakye must render an apology to Kennedy Agyapong to forestall the prophecy.