Tracey Boakye aka East Legon landlady and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah a few days ago broke the news of the newest addition to their family.

According to them, they have welcomed into the world a bounce-baby boy in the United States.

Announcing the news, the couple took to their various social media pages to share photos of when Tracey was heavily pregnant with a caption thanking God for seeing her through a successful delivery.

Also Read: ‘An answered prayer’ – Tracey Boakye breaks silence after giving birth

In a new post sighted and available on social media, Tracey Boakye used the opportunity to outdoor the name of her son.

Sharing another picture on social media, she captioned the photo ” Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah maame’ which literally is the name of her newborn.

See her post below:

Read More: Tracey Boakye and husband welcome a new baby