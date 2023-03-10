Tracey Boakye aka East Legon landlady and her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah a few days ago broke the news of the newest addition to their family.
According to them, they have welcomed into the world a bounce-baby boy in the United States.
Announcing the news, the couple took to their various social media pages to share photos of when Tracey was heavily pregnant with a caption thanking God for seeing her through a successful delivery.
In a new post sighted and available on social media, Tracey Boakye used the opportunity to outdoor the name of her son.
Sharing another picture on social media, she captioned the photo ” Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah maame’ which literally is the name of her newborn.
See her post below:
