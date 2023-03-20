Actress and movie producer, Tracey Boakye has finally broken silence on the trending reports of sacking her known nanny named Gladys for secretly engaging in a romantic affair with her husband.

Speaking with GhPage’s head of media productions Mr Boateng Dennis, the mother of three vehemently dismissed the reports and additionally affirmed that Gladys is still in her house her kids caretaker.

According to Tracey Boakye, she’s much aware that the reports emanated from the camp of her enemies who have sworn to see to the collapse of her marriage.

She also entreated all her fans and loved ones on the internet to disregard the rumours because there’s no truth in them.

Tracey has also taken to her IG page to share a cute video of her husband Mr Badu Ntiamoah sharing a bond with their newly welcomed member of the family Akwasi Boadi Ntiamoah who is a little over 2 weeks old in one of the streets of the US.

The happy new mother captioned the video as;

This video means everything to me ????????. Latest Daddy @frank_badu_ntiamoah we love you ?. I know God is not done with us yet ????. #francey22 @l_akwasi_badu_ntiamoah

Tracey Boakye’s husband and nanny are not in any secret relationship as lied by Facebook blogger named Hrh Nahna who broadcasted the fake news on her timeline just a few hours ago for likes and attention.

