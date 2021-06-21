- Advertisement -

Tracey Boakye has sent social media buzzing after she shared a video of taking a bath in her jacuzzi.

Yesterday was father’s day and the award-winning actress and movie producer as a way to celebrate her baby daddy decided to share the video with her fans.

Fans and followers have been following Tracey to see if she would post the photo of the father of her daughter Nhyira who is still been identified as ‘Papa No’.

As the world celebrated fathers day yesterday, Tracey decided to wish the father of her daughter by teasing her fans and followers with a video she said was shot by this mystery man in her life.

She captioned: “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY TO YOU MY VIDEOGRAPHER @nana_akua_nhyira_ PAPA. I love you ?. And to all responsible Fathers out there ??????.”

Watch the video below:

Read comments below:

diamondappiah_bosslady: “Herrrr I will come and collect the phone from my in-law oo ?? Love sweet u people too much ???? Happy Father’s Day to him”

dysgalmimi: “You can tease us papa Eii Obaa Yaa”

get_thick_in2weeks: “Vawulence ooooo?????! ???”

swtgracey: “Nice my daughter says you are chilling in the water ???????”