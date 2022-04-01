type here...
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye shares video of her take her bath

By Kweku Derrick
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye
Tracey Boakye is happily chilling in Turkey on a baecation and she making it her topmost priority to stay on top of the trends in Ghana while she’s still away.

The Kumawood actress and movie producer has got her fans talking with a video of her taking a bath in what looks like an expensive spar in the Middle East country.

In the video uploaded to her Instagram page, the self-acclaimed wealthy star who touts herself as “East Legon Landlady” is seen laying on a large bath stone.

Tracey covered her modesty with lather as she sported a mini towel that held her hair in place.

She simply wrote in the caption: “I had a good Turkish bath”.

Tracey Boakye is certainly having a good time!

