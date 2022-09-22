type here...
Tracey Boakye shares her hubby's marriage proposal video
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye shares her hubby’s marriage proposal video

By Armani Brooklyn
Tracey Boakye shares her hubby's proposal video
Actress and filmmaker, Tracey Boakye has given her critics something to wail about on the internet once again.

Ever since Tracey Boakye married, she has been consistently sharing photos and videos of her bonding moments with her hubby, Mr Frank through pictures and videos on the internet

A new video that has been spotted on her IG page captures the moment her hubby went on his knees to propose marriage to her back in Germany.

In this fast-trending video, the mother of two was on the couch when Mr Frank Badu approached held her hands and popped the question, ‘will you marry me?’

To which she answered in the affirmative YES! According to Tracey, she can never forget the day (28th May 2022) her hubby proposed marriage to her because that particular day means so much to her.

She captioned the video as;

THROWBACK THURSDAY.
I was asleep in the couch ??, when my (boyfriend by then) came to kneel and asked me the Life changing question, (WILL YOU BE MY WIFE?) omg! That feeling ?. One of the dates I will never forget in my life (28th May 2022) I SAID YES IN GERMANY ?? TO MY SOUL MATE ?? @frank_badu_ntiamoah

    Source:Ghpage

