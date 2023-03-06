type here...
Tracey Boakye and husband welcome a new baby

By Qwame Benedict
Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has given birth to her second baby with her husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah less than a year after marriage.

The actress who also goes by the name East Legon landlady a few weeks ago on TikTok shared a not clear video showing her baby bump to the world.

But fans were left in doubt as to whether she was the one in the video sighted or someone just trying to impersonate her for social media likes and comments.

Well, the matter has been settled now as new photos shared by her husband Frank confirm that Tracey was indeed pregnant.

The photos show the actress heavily pregnant and beaming with smiles as she shared a picture moment with her husband who was also happy about the pregnancy.

His caption accompanying the post revealed that Tracey has given birth to a bouncy baby boy.

“TO GOD BE THE GLORY ?. CONGRATULATIONS TO US MY LOVE @tracey_boakye ??, IS A BOY ???!francey22”, his post reads.

See the screenshot of his caption below:

See the photos below:

