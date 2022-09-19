- Advertisement -

East Legon landlady Tracey Boaye has once again got netizens talking after becoming one of the few Ghanaians to get hold of the newly released iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The actress and movie producer who brags about being rich took to her social media handle to show off her new handsets.

This comes as no surprise to fans and her followers as they are fully aware of the fact that Tracey was going to be one of the few people who were going to buy the flagship phone which was released a few weeks ago.

Watch the video below:

Check out some reactions from Social media.

Desneakertherapist_: “Mama please I’m coming for the old babes wai .. ???”

Maammeadwoa_gh: “??????Can you please give the old one? Thank you in advance ??”

Foxybee_cardi: “You bought one for your husband ????”

Stunmadeit: “Your money , your Power ???”

System_ventures: “Chai??????…. Grace should find me lucky enough to receive from you ?”

Dorcasamoah5050: “Money dey talk ????????”