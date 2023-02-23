type here...
Tracey Boakye shows off baby bump in new video

By Qwame Benedict
There is some good news for fans of East Legon landlady Tracey Boakye as a new video shared online suggests she is pregnant with her 3rd child.

The Rich Actress and Movie Producer in the video seemed excited as she danced while flaunting her baby bump, confirming she is pregnant.

Tracey, after she got married has kept her cool. She is no longer ranting on social media as she used to do when she was single.

It’s said that marriage has tamed the once-controversial socialite. She has rather turned her energy to her family and is ready to produce more kids in the next few years.

