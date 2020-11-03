Tracey Boakye shows off her East Legon property again to hit back at haters

Actress and entrepreneur Tracey Boakye has once again shown off her East Legon mansion with her Land Cruiser car.

Tracey Boakye is currently fighting the member of Parliament for Assin North Hon Kennedy Agyapong for coming out to say former president John Dramani Mahama bought the house for her for $450,000.

Though Tracey has time without number denied those allegations, she keeps on showing off her properties to her fans and followers.

Sharing the latest pictures on her social media she captioned it “Efiewura guy guy ??? #hisonlychick”

See screenshot below:

Check out some comments from her followers:

thekingofbloggers: “?????????? East Legon Land Lady ….the lion and the lioness can never boost of equal strengthen”

batomisimon: “A picture Ken would wish he had had her back on the ground. Be strong girl, you have gained so much support from many objective ghanaians in your battle with that nuisance 60 yrs old man. Even most Npp people are in favour of you. I hope it distract you from taking proper care of children. Yaa Ashantewaa . Truly, truly.”

mimmie987: “No weapon shall fight against you will prosper…”

aboagyewaa_blinks: “#Eastlegon, if you don’t understand.. go n burn the sea????????????????????”