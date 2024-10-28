Tracey Boakye sparks divorce rumours as she takes off her hubby’s surname from hers

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has sparked massive divorce rumours on social media after removing her hubby’s surname from hers.

Initially, Tracey Boakye was identified on Instagram with the handle name Mrs Tracey Badu Ntiamoah.

But now, she has taken of both the Mrs and Badu Ntiamoah which has forced many social media users to assume there’s trouble in paradise and a fire on the mountain.

At the moment, the reason behind Tracey Boakye’s change of name on her socials is not publicly known.

READ ALSO: Young GH guy marries elderly white woman

Tracey Boakye

In July 2022, Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye, became the latest bride in town.

The popular actress cum entrepreneur tied the knot with her fiancé, Frank Kwaku Badu Ntiamoah, in a private ceremony on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

-- AD --

The couple’s white marriage photos showed how joyous they were while they were taking that step.

Tracey Boakye, the bride, wore an elegant white mermaid ensemble flaunting her curves to her husband.

She paired her floor-sleeping dress with a laidback bun hairstyle which made her look extraordinary on her big day.

READ ALSO: Video: Lady stabs her bestfriend for sleeping with her boyfriend