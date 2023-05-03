- Advertisement -

Actress Tracey Boakye has opened up about her marriage to her longtime boyfriend Frank Badu Ntiamoah which sparked a huge controversy in the country.

It’s been a long time coming but finally, the cross-bearer of the flurry of commentaries – both good and bad – has set the records straight about her marital affairs.

The couple tied the knot on July 28, 2022, in a colourful event that was strictly by invitation.

Sooner than the pair could go on their honeymoon and enjoy a happy life did allegations start flying that Tracey Boakye had snatched her boyfriend from her Godmother Vivian Jill.

The clamour on social media nearly took away the beauty and excitement of the wedding until some close persons including Afia Schwarzenegger jumped to Tracey’s defence to reveal that Frank officially split from Vivian Jill after 10 years of dating.

Nearly a year on, Tracey Boakye has now officially responded to most of the controversies that reared their head after their nuptials.

Speaking in her first Instagram Live in three years, the mother-of-three revealed that she and Frank dated for 13 years before deciding to settle down.

In fact, the two had parted ways after dating before reuniting to take the bold step into moving their relationship into marriage.

Watch the video below for all the gist

Meanwhile, the actress and movie producer has welcomed her third child and second baby with her husband less than a year after marriage.

In a new post announcing the arrival of her bundle of joy, Tracey Boakye used the opportunity to outdoor the name of her son.

Sharing another picture on social media, she captioned the photo ” Nana Akwasi Ntiamoah maame’ which literally is the name of her newborn.