Entertainment pundit Kwesi Ernest has advised Gloria Appiah who is the ex-wife of former football Nii Odartey Lamptey to go and see Tracey Boakye if she still wants to stay or leave in East Legon.

If Gloria Appiah wants the East Legon house, Kwesi Ernest says she can trade the 4-bedroom house at Dome and GH400,000 for it with some top-up money.

Sports Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah was in the studio and questioned Kwesi Ernest if he knew the worth of a single plot of land in East Legon, let alone a seven-bedroom mansion.

He added that Tracey Boakye is the only person who can get her a place in East Legon since she is been tagged as the East Legon landlady.

Gloria Appiah received a seven-bedroom property in East Legon as part of the divorce settlement.

Odartey Lamptey took it to court, won, and was awarded the East Legon 7-bedroom property, with the ex-wife receiving GH400,000 in alimony and a 4-bedroom house in Dome.