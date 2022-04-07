type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGo and see Tracey Boakye if you want to stay at East...
Entertainment

Go and see Tracey Boakye if you want to stay at East Legon – Kwesi Ernest to Gloria Appiah

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Tracey-Boakye-Kwesi-Ernest-Gloria-Appiah
Tracey-Boakye-Kwesi-Ernest-Gloria-Appiah
- Advertisement -

Entertainment pundit Kwesi Ernest has advised Gloria Appiah who is the ex-wife of former football Nii Odartey Lamptey to go and see Tracey Boakye if she still wants to stay or leave in East Legon.

If Gloria Appiah wants the East Legon house, Kwesi Ernest says she can trade the 4-bedroom house at Dome and GH400,000 for it with some top-up money.

Sports Journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah was in the studio and questioned Kwesi Ernest if he knew the worth of a single plot of land in East Legon, let alone a seven-bedroom mansion.

He added that Tracey Boakye is the only person who can get her a place in East Legon since she is been tagged as the East Legon landlady.

Watch the video below:

Gloria Appiah received a seven-bedroom property in East Legon as part of the divorce settlement.

Odartey Lamptey took it to court, won, and was awarded the East Legon 7-bedroom property, with the ex-wife receiving GH400,000 in alimony and a 4-bedroom house in Dome.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 7, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    3.5mph
    20 %
    Thu
    89 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    88 °
    Sun
    87 °
    Mon
    88 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News