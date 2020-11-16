type here...
Tracey Boakye twerks in a new video to shade critics

By Mr. Tabernacle
Tracey-Boakye
Tracey Boakye has once more caused a stir on social media with a wild twerking video.

The actress posted the video to obviously shade her critics over her recent daughter father’s saga which dominated headlines weeks back.

In the video, embattled actress/movie producer in a short jean knicker, a multicolored ladies short sleeve shirt and a ‘duku’ danced her heart out.

With so much joy, Tracey Boakye twerked to the trending song “Otan Huni” by Dead Peepol whiles sipping wine.

Captioning the video she posted on social media, Tracey wrote; “East Legon landlady fuo behavior ???. Have a great week guys #hisonlychick,”

