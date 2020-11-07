Tracey Boakye will die if she doesn’t apologise to Ken Agyapong- Prophetess claims

According to a lady prophet, Tracey Boakye is under spiritual attack and is headed for her demise if she does not render an apology to Hon. Kennedy Agyapong.

The prophetess by name Maa Konadu said in an interview that God spoke to her saying that Tracey Boakye only had 2 months more to live if she did not apologize to Kennedy Agyapong.

Tracey’s name came up on the trending lists once again as her scuffle with Hon. Kennedy Agyapong was awoken after the politician’s statement at a campaign rally.

The maverick politician addressing the crowd brought up the infamous ”Papa No” saga and stated that ex-president Mahama had indeed bought Tracey a $400,000 house.

Kennedy bragged that it saddened him that the Kumawood actress and movie producer was rubbing her house in people faces when he has bought million-dollar mansions for the women he has been with.

Tracey characteristically was not going to let his comments slide as she took to Facebook Live to dare the lawmaker to call her out again- which the latter did.

Since then the actress and the politician have been involved in a back and forth as they have both rained abuses at each other.

However, the prophetess named Maa Konadu explained that because of Tracey’s insolence towards Kennedy, some of his acquaintances have spiritually scheduled her death.

She expressed that Tracey only has 8 weeks to live if she did not apologize to the MP for Assin Central.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Although, she had prayed for Tracey after getting the message, the actress should apologize to nullify whatever has been done spiritually against her.

She followed it up by saying that God reveals to redeem and so Tracey should take the necessary steps right away to prevent the unfortunate from happening.