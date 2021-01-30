type here...
Tracy Sarkcess reacts after her husband Sarkodie asked her to join the silhouette challenge

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Tracy Sarkcess seems to have joined the silhouette challenge after Sarkodie mentioned that SarkNatives were waiting on it.

The viral silhouette challenge has women going half-naked and striking seductive poses in the dark and it is the most trendy thing on social media now.

The rapper, in a tweet that received lots of hilarious comments, asked for his wifey to hop onto the silhouette challenge.

Fans were licking their lips in anticipation of Tracy’s video but her reaction may not be the one they may have expected.

The wife of arguably the greatest rapper in Africa asked her husband to check his dm for a saucy treat.

Could it be that she joined the challenge but decided to send the video only to her husband rather than put it out there on soccial media like other women do?

Meanwhile, Sarkodie, per pictures and videos seen online, recently hosted Nigerian Superstar, Wizkid at his house.

The Nigerian is still on vacation in Ghana and decided to visit the rapper who he shares quite a cordial relationship with.

Source:GHPAGE

