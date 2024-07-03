Tradition: Asante Chief, Nana Bediako Brogya-Sarpong makes an appearance at the just-ended BET red carpet

Nana Kwaku Bediako Brogya Sarpong, also known in private life as Carl Brogya-Sarpong, made a stunning appearance at the just-ended BET Red Carpet Awards held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

The Dompiahene of the Agogo Traditional Area in the Asante Akim North District of the Ashanti Region showcased the richness of Asante culture in his attire and presence.

Embodying the regal Asante heritage, Nana Kwaku Bediako Brogya Sarpong graced the event in a full Kente cloth, adorned with gold bracelets and anklets.

His attire did not only highlight the beauty of traditional Ghanaian fashion but also brought a touch of royalty to the prestigious event.

During the after-party, Nana Kwaku Bediako Brogya Sarpong transitioned into a sleek black suit, complemented by a striking leopard skin draped over his shoulder, further emphasizing his royal status.

His presence was a powerful representation of his cultural roots and royal lineage.

Among the memorable moments captured from the event were pictures of Nana Kwaku Bediako Brogya Sarpong seated alongside iconic singer Akon.

These images symbolized a cultural exchange and a blend of African heritage with global entertainment.

Watch the videos below to know more…

DOMPIAHENE is a stool name that signifies a chief who impetuses for development and advancement with the effort and help of the community.

The office of the Dompiahene exemplifies oneness among his members to advance the communities through the provision of numerous services.

An individual cannot overlook the outstanding qualities a Dompiahene possesses in delivering his delegated mandate.

The first person to be on the stool was Nana Dr. Akosua Akyaa also known as Dr. Patricia A. Newton, Psychiatrist, Behavioral Scientist, Author, Activist and the Executive Director and Medical Director of the Black Psychiatrists of America (BPA). – READ MORE HERE