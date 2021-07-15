- Advertisement -

Information gathered by GHPage.com indicates that the Gyaasehene of the Apinto Divisional Council Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako III, has reportedly been taken hostage by some unknown kidnappers.

This comes few days after a relative whose name has been given as Kakra allegedly threatened to kill him.

Chief Linguist of the Apinto Traditional Division Nana Kwabena Obo II in an interview with 3news.com confirmed that the said Kakra had on Sunday called him and threatened to kill the Gyaasehene within the next five days.

“On Sunday, July 11 one Kakra who is a relative to the overlord of the Apinto Division Nana Kwabena Angu II called me and complained bitterly that the Gyaasehene is frustrating him in his work. He then threatened that if I hear that the Gyaasehene is dead then he Kakra was the architect”.

He continued: “I became alarmed and proceeded to the Palace of the overlord with another Chief. We called Kakra in the presence of the overlord Nana Angu II and Kakra repeated the threat and immediately dropped the line”.

The Chief Linguist added that he called the Gyaasehene and informed him about Kakra’s threat after which he joined him to Tarkwa to lodge a complaint with the Police.

He narrated: “Yesterday evening, the driver of Gyaasehene Paa Kwesi called me that he had gone to meet the car of the Gyaasehene in front of ABII National. When he drew closer he saw the two phones of the Gyaasehene in the car with the car keys in the ignition but the Gyaasehene was no where close to the car. So, he was calling me to find out if the Gyaasehene was with me. This was after he had sent the car of the Gyaasehene to his house and had met his absence there too”.

“So I went to the house of the Gyaasehene and picked the driver. We drove straight to the police station and lodged another complaint”.

Nana Kwabena Obo II in an earlier interview with a radio station in Takoradi had indicated that Kakra had suspected the Gyaasehene of giving his mining concession to the government for Community Mining.

Efforts to get the Tarkwa Divisional Police Command for confirmation of an earlier complaint by the Gyaasehene proved futile as calls to the Divisional Police Commander Chief Supt. Ababio went unanswered.