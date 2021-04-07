Juju woman who told the 2 Kasoa teenagers to bring a dead child & ¢5000 for money rituals arrested

- Advertisement -

Finally, the police has arrested the Juju woman (Traditional priestess) who allegedly told the two Kasoa teenagers to bring body parts of a child and GH¢5000 for money rituals leading to the gruesome murder of 10 years old Ismael.

According to reports reaching GhPage, the priestess was arrested at Amanase a town near Suhum in the Eastern Region of Ghana where she was hiding after deceiving these kids to commit murder.

Details of her arrest are still trickling in but reports have revealed the case docket has been handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters of the Ghana Police Service.

After the arrest of the two teenagers, Felix Nyarko, 15, and Nicholas Kini, 19, they confessed they were lured to the crime by a traditionalist whose advert they saw on TV.

They claim the traditionalist promised to make them rich if they can bring body parts of a child and an amount of 5000 Ghana Cedis.

They went ahead to kill their friend who is 10 years old, Ismael and they planned on calling Ismael’s mother to inform her someone has kidnapped her son and demand a ransom of ¢5000.

Their plan was to do this but they were caught few hours after they killed Ismael. Both boys have been remanded by the Ofankor District Court to reappear on 20th April.

During the first hearing, the prosecutor revealed they are working on the person who lured the kids to commit these grave sins and the court will be brief in the next sitting.

The full story of the Kasoa murder

