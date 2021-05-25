type here...
GhPageNewsTraditionalist married to 7 men reveals how she makes all of them...
News

Traditionalist married to 7 men reveals how she makes all of them happy

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

A video of a polyandrous woman married to seven husbands is making rounds on social media.

The woman who is a traditional healer is living in peace with her husbands. She claims she does not cut her hair as was the case of Biblical Samson because her powers emanate from the hair. . .

When asked why she married seven husbands she said: “I didn’t do it of my will. I was commanded by the elders. It was an order from them and that’s when I was given superpowers.

“The elders told me to produce more children from my husbands and I mustn’t have more than one child from one man hence the reason why I married more than six husbands. It was strange to me but I had to comply else I’ll be seriously punished,” she said.

She noted that she wasn’t the one who chose the men but was directed by the spiritual elders to them.

“When I approach these men, they have no choice than to agree because of my superpowers.

“I built a house for each of these men and visit them anytime to make love and satisfy their needs. These men can never dare cheat on me as my superpowers reveal it to me before they think of it,” she said.

Watch the video here if you are unable to view on Facebook Instant Articles

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, May 25, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.6 ° F
84.6 °
84.6 °
79 %
3.2mph
0 %
Wed
86 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
86 °
Sun
81 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News