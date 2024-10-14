Tragic! 13 confirmed dead as VIP bus invloved in a gory accident on the Kumasi-Obuasi road

A tragic accident occurred at dawn today, Monday, October 14, 2024, after a VIP bus travelling from Kumasi to Enchi in the Western North Region veered off the road and plunged into a ditch near Kwapia, close to Obuasi.

Police sources have confirmed that thirteen people lost their lives in the incident, including seven males, five females, and a child, all of whom were passengers on board the bus.

Reports indicate that all but one of the deceased passengers died instantly at the scene.

The driver, identified as Osei Adu, was transported to the hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The accident has sent shock waves through the local community, as families mourn the loss of their loved ones.

Eyewitness accounts suggest that the bus, which bore the registration number ER 2445-11, was overloaded after it had picked up several stranded passengers from another bus that had broken down on the route.

It is believed that a confrontation among some aggrieved passengers regarding the bus’s overloaded condition may have distracted the driver, contributing to the tragic accident.

