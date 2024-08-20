Tragic! 21-year-old female university student acting as girlfriend for GHS 150 found dead

A 21-year-old female student of the Kwara State College of Health Technology, Mojisola Awesu, has been found dead at a refuse dump in the Aleniboro area of Ilorin, the capital of Kwara State.

As alleged, Mojisola Awesu was reportedly contracted by a friend to act as a girlfriend for a private university student during a party.

For her participation, she was to be paid a sum of N15,000, equivalent to GHS 150.

The exact circumstances leading to her death remain unclear, but her lifeless body was discovered shortly after the event, abandoned at a dump site.

The police have since launched a full investigation into the incident, seeking to determine whether foul play was involved in her death.

The police are also questioning individuals who attended the party, including the person who hired her, to piece together the events that led to this tragic outcome.