Tragic! 22-year-old final year student allegedly killed by her boyfriend

Mamohlotši Rebecca Nchabeleng, a 22-year-old final-year student at North-West University (NWU), was tragically murdered by her boyfriend in South Africa.

The body was discovered in her private residence at the Vanderbijlpark Campus, located south of Gauteng province, on Monday, 19 August 2024.

The discovery was made after authorities found her boyfriend dead in Sharpeville earlier that day. He was not affiliated with NWU.

A note found near his body reportedly provided crucial information that led the police to Nchabeleng’s location.

The circumstances surrounding her death are currently under investigation, but no arrests have been made yet.

This tragic incident shocked the North-West University community, where Nchabeleng was a graduating BEd student.

This heartbreaking event has once again highlighted the pervasive issue of gender-based violence in South Africa.

The university has expressed its deepest condolences to Nchabeleng’s family and friends and has taken steps to support those affected by this loss.

The Student Counseling and Development Centre is offering counseling services to both students and staff.

Professor Sibusiso Chalufu, Acting Executive Director of Student Life and DVC of Vanderbijlpark Campus Operations expressed the university’s sorrow, stating, “Our thoughts are with Mamohlotši Rebecca Nchabeleng’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. We are committed to providing the necessary support to our students and staff as they navigate this tragic loss.”