Tragic! 23-year-old wife murders her husband and tries to flee with his properties

A 23-year-old lady, Rahimat Salaum has been arrested for murdering her husband, Shehu, during a fight.

As confirmed, Rahimat was nabbed while to run away with her husband’s belongings.

According to the police, Rahimat has confessed to the crime and has led them to an uncompleted building where she dumped her late husband’s burnt corpse.

Speaking to the media, the spokesperson for Abuja Police Department said;

“The operatives of the FCT police command attached to Pegi police Division, on July 29, 2024, at about 6:00 p.m., acting on credible intelligence, arrest.

“The suspect was attempting to flee with the belongings of the paralysed husband and had been reportedly missing for about three days in a mini truck when police operatives swooped in and apprehended her.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to killing her husband after a fight ensued between them. She subsequently led the police operatives to an uncompleted building where she had dumped the gruesomely burned body.

“While the investigation is still ongoing, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Benneth C. Igweh, wishes to affirm that justice will be served in the matter, as he urged residents to be wary of their environment and report suspicious activities through the police emergency