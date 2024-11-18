Tragic! 28-year-old banker found dead inside his room

A piece of sad news from Abukawa-Akropong in the Ashanti Region confirms the death of a 28-year-old bank worker.

As reported, friends and family tried several times to reach him by phone, but none of the calls were answered.

They also tried contacting him through WhatsApp and SMS as well as other social media platforms but all of them proved futile.

This prompted them to alert the police, and upon gaining access to the room, they found his lifeless body lying face down on his bed.

However, Police officers who were tasked to the scene stated that they found no signs of intrusion in the room and no signs of assàult on the body.