Tragic! 2nd year pharmacy student at UDS murdered

A second-year pharmacy student at the University for Development Studies (UDS) in Dungu, Mohammed Zakiu Wumpini, has been tragically murdered.

As confirmed, MMohamemd was murdered while on his way to go and watch a football match.

His lifeless body was discovered the next morning, bearing multiple stab wounds in what appears to be a brutal and senseless attack.

Initial reports suggest the possibility of an armed robbery, as Zakiu’s phone and motorcycle were missing from the scene.

However, conflicting accounts indicate that his valuables were found intact, raising suspicions that this may have been a targeted killing rather than a robbery gone wrong.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident, and the university is calling for anyone with information to come forward to assist in solving this heartbreaking crime.