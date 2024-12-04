Tragic! 4 die in gory Pokuase accident

Tragedy struck at Pokuase last night as a multi-vehicle collision claimed the lives of four individuals and left several others critically injured.

The accident, which occurred on a busy stretch of the road, involved four vehicles: a grey Toyota Vitz with registration number GS 2850-22, a Kia Rhino truck, a red Mitsubishi Sedan, and a dark blue Hyundai Elantra.

According to eyewitness reports, the impact of the crash was severe, with all four deceased victims confirmed to be occupants of the Hyundai Elantra.

The identities of the deceased have not yet been disclosed, as authorities work to notify their families.

Other victims, who sustained varying degrees of critical injuries, were rushed to nearby medical facilities for emergency care.

First responders, including the police and ambulance service, arrived promptly to assist with rescue efforts and clear the scene of the crash.

While the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, some witnesses suggested that speeding and possible brake failure could have contributed to the devastating collision.