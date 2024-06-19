type here...
Tragic! 55-year-old woman kills 76-year-old mother as her pastor tells her she’s a witch

By Armani Brooklyn
A sad incident that has left residents of the Abuakwa Asenemaso in the Atwima Nwabiagya South District of Ashanti Region in shock confirms the death of a 76-year-old woman.

Who was killed by her 55-year-old daughter over allegations of witchcraft. The tragic event occurred on the morning of June 17, 2024.

This accusation reportedly stemmed from claims made by Boateng’s pastor, who convinced her that her mother was behind their troubles.

Family head George Badu Gyan shared details with Kumasi-based Akoma FM, stating that after the murder, Boateng attempted to take her own life.

She was seen heading to the cemetery with blood-stained clothes and purchased a toxic substance from an agro-chemical shop.

Fortunately, a community member intervened and prevented her from consuming the poison.

“The information I received is that she killed her mother at the time nobody was at home. So some people saw her going to the cemetery with her dress stained with blood. So they thought she wanted to kill herself.

So on her way, she picked one drug from an agro-chemical shop and opened it. One of my nephews kicked it from her hand because everyone thought she was attempting to kill herself.”

