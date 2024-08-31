type here...
Tragic! 7 boys in a speeding Pragya die instantly after crashing into a Rav 4

By Armani Brooklyn
A devastating report from Sunyani Mantukwa in the Bono Region confirms that seven young boys have lost their lives in a fatal collision between a tricycle, known locally as a ‘Pragya,’ and a Toyota RAV4.

According to an eyewitness report, all seven boys were aboard the tricycle at the time of the crash at 10 p.m. last night.

The impact was so devastating that none of the boys survived; they were all reportedly killed instantly.

The driver of the Toyota RAV4, who was the only person in the vehicle, fled the scene immediately after the collision.

It is believed that the driver escaped to avoid a potential mob attack, given the horrific nature of the accident.

Meanwhile, the police have launched investigations to track down the driver who caused the mayhem and fled the scene.

Source:GHpage

