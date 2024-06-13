type here...
Tragic! 8-year-old boy shot dead by his father while trying to protect his mother

By Armani Brooklyn
An eight-year-old boy has been fatally shot to death by his father while trying to protect his mother.

Amir Harden’s mother, Cherish Edwards, said the little handsome boy was trying to shield her when his dad shot him in their home in Burnsville, Minnesota, US.

His father tried to shoot & kill me but my son was shot instead,’ Edwards wrote on a GoFundMe page.

‘Amir tried wrestling the gun out of his father hand. I screamed for him to leave and go to the neighbors, he refused & said “mommy, im not leaving you here.”

The father then ‘shot himself in the head after accidentally shooting’ Amir, according to Edwards.

Speaking to CBS News, the mum said that ‘it’s an unbearable pain’.

‘It’s just unimaginable, an 8-year-old trying to wrestle the gun out of a grown man’s hand,’ she said.

Both Amir and his father Danair Harden, who is Edwards’ former partner, were rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center after the June 5 shooting but the little boy died on Saturday, June 15.

